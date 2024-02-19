The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of HVT stock remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.46) during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.49. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Heavitree Brewery news, insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of Heavitree Brewery stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total value of £10,000.50 ($12,591.92). 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Heavitree Brewery
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.