Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,824. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

