Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 151,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,503. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,019,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

