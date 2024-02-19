Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 21,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $30.35.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

