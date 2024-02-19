Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 21,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $30.35.
About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
