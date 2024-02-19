Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. 579,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

