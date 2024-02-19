Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. 579,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

