Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

QRMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

