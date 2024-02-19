Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BSMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

