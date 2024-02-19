Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

