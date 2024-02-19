Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.