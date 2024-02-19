Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

