Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.23. 328,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,821. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 149,770 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

