Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 586,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 314,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 296,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

