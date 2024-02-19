Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. 152,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.94.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.