BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $166,425.05 and $111.44 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,750.41 or 0.99991906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00173372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000972 USD and is up 15.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.