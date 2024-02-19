Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Reaches $9.82 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $25.80 or 0.00049778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $451.85 million and $9.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00052230 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021042 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
