Axie Infinity Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $83.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00016396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004391 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,845.26 or 1.00029458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00174188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006342 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,388,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,370,665.67245355 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.31904019 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $66,453,278.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

