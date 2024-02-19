Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.84

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €59.84 ($64.34) and last traded at €60.04 ($64.56), with a volume of 135158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €60.24 ($64.77).

Aurubis Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

