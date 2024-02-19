InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

