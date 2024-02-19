Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,671,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 294,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,510,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

