Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,833. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

