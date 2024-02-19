Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

