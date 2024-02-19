Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.57. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215,382 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

