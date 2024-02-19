Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 5,875,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

