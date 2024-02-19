Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,205,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 406,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

