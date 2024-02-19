Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,906 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

