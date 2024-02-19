Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 425,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,318. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

