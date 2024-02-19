Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. 77,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,621. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.