Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $160.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.75 or 0.00020681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00028045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,258,584 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

