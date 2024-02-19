Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $113.89 million and $5.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,959.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00521102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00218416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00151332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,079,480 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

