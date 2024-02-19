dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $51.07 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

