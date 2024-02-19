ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.67 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $5.67 million and $1,504.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016135 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,057.52 or 0.99994103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02662941 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,742.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

