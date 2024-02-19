Bobcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.56 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $61.40 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

