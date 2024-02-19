Casper (CSPR) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $465.26 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,392,574,689 coins and its circulating supply is 11,805,991,427 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

