ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Head to Head Analysis

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 3.54% 13.92% 5.79% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ICF International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICF International and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International presently has a consensus target price of $142.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.78 billion 1.60 $64.24 million $3.66 41.47 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.58 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

ICF International beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International



ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies



Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

