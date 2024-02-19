Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $2.51

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Buying and Selling Belrium

