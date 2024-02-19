NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016135 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,057.52 or 0.99994103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006398 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.