Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (LON: WPP):

2/15/2024 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/1/2024 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/31/2024 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 890 ($11.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 783 ($9.89). 2,355,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.19. The firm has a market cap of £8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,597.96, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,161.15). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

