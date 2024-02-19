Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $137.59 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $137,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
