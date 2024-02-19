PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 492,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
