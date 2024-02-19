Metars Genesis Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $97.53 million and approximately $101,647.87 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.57221744 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $101,457.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

