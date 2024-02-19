Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $299.88 million and $21.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006454 BTC.

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02945754 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $15,322,346.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

