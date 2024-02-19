Immutable X Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Billion (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $93.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

