Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.