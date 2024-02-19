Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 158 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.32. 23,324,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,875,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.49 and its 200 day moving average is $337.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

