First Pacific Advisors LP Has $319.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,668 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Alphabet by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,018,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,165,000 after acquiring an additional 833,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.