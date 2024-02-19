Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

