Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

