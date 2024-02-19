Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,929 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,935,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

