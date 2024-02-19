Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.08 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Prom has a market cap of $187.08 million and $6.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00019790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.69749144 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,807,870.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

