SingularityNET Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $257.30 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $524.15 million and approximately $257.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006454 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,409,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,411,428.2517643 with 1,256,488,343.8710158 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51445655 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $154,237,849.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

