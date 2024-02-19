WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $31.23 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $31.23 million and $3.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

